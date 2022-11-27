| Horse Racing Nri Superpower Elusive Impress In Trials At Malakpet Race Course

Hyderabad: NRI Superpower and Elusive worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday morning.

SAND

600m:

2y-(Leitir Mor/Tootsie Wootsie) (Abhay Singh) 46, moved easy.

Laurus (RB) (From 1200/600) 46, moved easy. Show Me Your Walk (RB) & Walk The Chalk (Madhu Babu) 48, moved together.

800m:

General Atlantic (B Nihkil) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely.

1000m:

Its On (Dhanu Singh) & Euphoria (B Nikhil) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair moved neck & neck. NRI Superpower (Madhu Babu) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Silver Silver (Dhanu Singh) & 2y (Declaration of War/Alamshara) (B Nikhil) 1-19, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved together.

Big Boy (Dhanu Singh) & Burgundy Black (B Nikhil) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair well in hand and finished level.

Hero Of The East (Rohit Kumar) & Buckle The Shoes (Akshay Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved together.