Horse Racing: NRI Superpower, Elusive impress in trials at Malakpet Race Course

NRI Superpower and Elusive worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course
Hyderabad: NRI Superpower and Elusive worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday morning.
SAND
600m:
2y-(Leitir Mor/Tootsie Wootsie) (Abhay Singh) 46, moved easy.
Laurus (RB) (From 1200/600) 46, moved easy. Show Me Your Walk (RB) & Walk The Chalk (Madhu Babu) 48, moved together.
800m:
General Atlantic (B Nihkil) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely.
1000m:
Its On (Dhanu Singh) & Euphoria (B Nikhil) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair moved neck & neck. NRI Superpower (Madhu Babu) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Silver Silver (Dhanu Singh) & 2y (Declaration of War/Alamshara) (B Nikhil) 1-19, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved together.
Big Boy (Dhanu Singh) & Burgundy Black (B Nikhil) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair well in hand and finished level.
Hero Of The East (Rohit Kumar) & Buckle The Shoes (Akshay Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved together.