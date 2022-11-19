Horse Racing: One Wish fancied for Mumbai feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:46 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

(Representational Image) The SK Sunderji-trained One Wish who has been well prepared is expected to score in the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy 1200 metres

Mumbai: The SK Sunderji-trained One Wish who has been well prepared is expected to score in the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy 1200 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I, rated 80 and upward, (60 to 79 eligible) in a small field of four runners, the feature event of the opening day of the Mumbai races to be held on Sunday. No false rails. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Inamorata 1, Silver Spring 2, Jerusalem 3

2. One Wish 1, Sky Fall 2

3. Wall Street 1, Emrys 2, Dragonlord 3

4. Arcana 1, Rodrigo 2, Esperanza 3

5. Emperor Roderic 1, Fortunate Son 2, Kaitlan 3

6. Speculator 1, Midas Touch 2, Remy Red 3

7. Commandment 1, Pisa 2, Silver Bells 3

Day’s Best: Wall Street.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.