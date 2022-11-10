Horse Racing: Oui Sauvage has the edge in Chennai feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:35 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

(Representational Image) The A Jodha-trained Oui Sauvage, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Chief Justice Trophy 1100 metres

Chennai: The A Jodha-trained Oui Sauvage, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Chief Justice Trophy 1100 metres, a handicap for horses rated 80 and above, Class-I, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Antigua 1, Platini 2, Feni 3

2. Turf Melody 1, Emperor Charmavat 2, Safety 3

3. Trevalius 1, Remediesofspring 2, Golden Kingdom 3

4. Oui Sauvage 1, Strom Breaker 2, Priceless Ruler 3

5. Magic Moment 1, Admiral Shaw 2, Bohemian Star 3

6. Gold Kite 1, Amber Lightning 2, Dancing Queen 3

7. Timeless Romance 1, Zucardi 2, Stern Maiden 3

Also Read Horse Racing: Arthur and Temptations impress in trials

Day’s Best: Gold Kite.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.