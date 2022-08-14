Horse Racing: Petronia fancied for Pune feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:20 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

Representational Image

Pune: The H Daji-trained Petronia looks set to win the Enlightenment Plate 1400 metres, a handicap for horses in Class II, rated 60 to 86 (40 to 59 eligible) in a field of eight runners the feature card of eight framed for races to be held here on Monday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Mad Love 1, Commandment 2, Jack Bauer 3

2. Montgomery 1, Champagne Smile 2, Zip Along 3

3. Alastair 1, Multistarrer 2, Flaming Lamborgini 3

4. Petronia 1, Pride’s Angel 2, Alicia 3

5. House Of Lords 1, Kaitlan 2, Golden Lioness 3

6. Souza 1, Sky Storm 2, Leto 3

7. Esperanza 1, Magileto 2, Trinket 3

8. Cognosco 1, Perfect Man 2, Northern Singer 3

Day’s Best: Souza.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.