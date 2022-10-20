Horse Racing: Peyo fancied for Mysuru feature

Mysuru: The Satish Narredu-trained Peyo appeals most in the Gayatri Devi Memorial Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 80 and above Class-I, the feature event of the races here on Friday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Regal Force 1, Eco Friendly 2, Shivalik Emperor 3

2. Break Away 1, Super Sexy 2, D Fighter 3

3. Rightly Noble 1, Domitia 2, War Trail 3

4. Unique Style 1, Catalina 2, Altair 3

5. Indian Patriot 1, Sir Calculus 2, Silver Days Again 3

6. Peyo 1, Siege Perilous 2, Havelock Cruise 3

7. O Hansini 1, De Villiers 2, Wild Spell 3

8. Smart Cadillac 1, D Jani 2, Country’s Light 3

Day’s Best: Indian Patriot.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.