Horse Racing: Peyo fancied for Mysuru feature

Mysuru: The Satish Narredu-trained Peyo appeals most in the Gayatri Devi Memorial Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 80 and above Class-I, the feature event of the races here on Friday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Regal Force 1, Eco Friendly 2, Shivalik Emperor 3
2. Break Away 1, Super Sexy 2, D Fighter 3
3. Rightly Noble 1, Domitia 2, War Trail 3
4. Unique Style 1, Catalina 2, Altair 3
5. Indian Patriot 1, Sir Calculus 2, Silver Days Again 3
6. Peyo 1, Siege Perilous 2, Havelock Cruise 3
7. O Hansini 1, De Villiers 2, Wild Spell 3
8. Smart Cadillac 1, D Jani 2, Country’s Light 3
Day’s Best: Indian Patriot.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.