Horse Racing: Pleroma has the edge in Hyderabad feature

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The RH Sequeira-trained Pleroma appeals most for the Man Of The Match Plate 1600 metres a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Avancia 1, Varenna 2, Eastern Blaze 3

2. Lucky Zone 1, Miss Maya 2, Proud Girl 3

3. Unsung Hero 1, Carlisle 2, Stag’s Leap 3

4. Exclusive Spark 1, Hero Of The East 2, My Way Or Highway 3

5. Lifes Song 1, Royal Grace 2, Super Angel 3

6. Pleroma 1, Angelita 2, Only My Way 3

7. Milton Keynes 1, Stoic Hero 2, Saint Emilion 3

Day’s Best: Pleroma.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Mini Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, & 4.

Second Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.