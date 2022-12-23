Horse Racing: Polished Girl fancied for Chennai feature

The Rajesh Narredu-trained Polished Girl, who is in fine fettle, is expected to score in the South India 1000 Guineas (Grade-II) 1600 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Chennai: The Rajesh Narredu-trained Polished Girl, who is in fine fettle, is expected to score in the South India 1000 Guineas (Grade-II) 1600 metres, terms for horses 3 years old fillies only, the chief event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Winning Legacy 1, Oberon 2, Break The Silence 3

2. Admiral Shaw 1, Preakness 2, Be Calm 3

3. Spectacle 1, Diamond And Pearls 2, Golden Strike 3

4. Forever 1, Successful 2, Cape Wickham 3

5. Time And Tide 1, Asio 2, Multiwave 3

6. Polished Girl 1, Ashwa Morocco 2, Mysterious Angel 3

7. Raisina 1, Dancing Grace 2, Turf Beauty 3

8. Shez R Star 1, Wonderful 2, Safety 3

Day’s Best: Winning Legacy.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.