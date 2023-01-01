| Horse Racing Queen Envied Has The Edge In Hyderabad Feature

Irfan Ghatala-trained Queen Envied looks outstanding in the Golconda Oaks (Grade-II) 2400 metres Terms

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Hyderabad: Irfan Ghatala-trained Queen Envied looks outstanding in the Golconda Oaks (Grade-II) 2400 metres Terms for Fillies 4 year olds only the major attraction of the races to be held here on Monday. No false rails. First race starts at 12.40 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Strauss 1, Arba Wahed Arba 2, City Cruise 3

2. Huntingdon 1, NRI Doublepower 2, Santa Barbara 3

3. Laurus 1, Top In Class 2, Maximum Glamour 3

4. Lady Danger 1, Hot Seat 2, Silk Route 3

5. Top Secret 1, Watch My Stride 2, Kesariya Balam 3

6. Yesterday 1, Juramento 2, Just Incredible 3

7. Milton Keynes 1, Eastern Blaze 2, Visionary 3

8. Queen Envied 1, NRI Superpower 2, Humanitarian 3

9. Superstellar 1, NRI Ultrapower 2, Carnival Lady 3

Day’s Best: Queen Envied.

First Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5.

Second Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

Second Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, & 9.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.