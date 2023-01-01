Horse Racing: Queen Envied has the edge in Hyderabad feature

Irfan Ghatala-trained Queen Envied looks outstanding in the Golconda Oaks (Grade-II) 2400 metres Terms
Hyderabad: Irfan Ghatala-trained Queen Envied looks outstanding in the Golconda Oaks (Grade-II) 2400 metres Terms for Fillies 4 year olds only the major attraction of the races to be held here on Monday. No false rails. First race starts at 12.40 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Strauss 1, Arba Wahed Arba 2, City Cruise 3
2. Huntingdon 1, NRI Doublepower 2, Santa Barbara 3
3. Laurus 1, Top In Class 2, Maximum Glamour 3
4. Lady Danger 1, Hot Seat 2, Silk Route 3
5. Top Secret 1, Watch My Stride 2, Kesariya Balam 3
6. Yesterday 1, Juramento 2, Just Incredible 3
7. Milton Keynes 1, Eastern Blaze 2, Visionary 3
8. Queen Envied 1, NRI Superpower 2, Humanitarian 3
9. Superstellar 1, NRI Ultrapower 2, Carnival Lady 3
Day’s Best: Queen Envied.
First Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5.
Second Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.
First Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.
Second Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, & 9.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.
Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.