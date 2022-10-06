Horse Racing: Royal Grace, Bangor On Dee, Acrobat shine in trials

Hyderabad: Royal Grace, Bangor On Dee, Acrobat and Soorya Vahan impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND

800m:

Southern Act (G Naresh) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. My Grandeur (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely.

1000m:

City Of Bliss (BR Kumar) & City Of Hustle (G Naresh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, a fit pair. Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) & Bangor On Dee (B Nikhil) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43, former maintains form, latter also to note. Acrobat (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, worked well.

Soorya Vahan (RB) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, maintains form. Life Is Good (Koushik) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. Silver Arrow (Rohit Kumar) 1-16, 800/57, 600/43, improving. NRI Sun (G Naresh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. Different (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, looks well.