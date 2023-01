Horse Racing: Show Me Your Walk wins Fire Arch Plate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Ajay Kumar guided the RH Sequeira-trained Show Me Your Walk was ably guided by Ajay Kumar to win the Fire Arch Plate 1400 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Racecourse, here on Monday.

RESULTS:

1. Pinatubo (1), Classical Music (2), Saint Emilion (3), Fresh Hope (4).

W-Rs.- 25, SHP-Rs. 34, P-Rs.12, 13, 18, THP-Rs. 45, SHW-Rs. 16 & 15, F-Rs. 92, Q-Rs. 46, T-Rs. 641.

2. Reigning Beauty (1), Bold Beauty (2), Colt Pistol (3), Alcahol Free (4).

W-Rs.- 13, SHP-Rs. 22, P-Rs. 10, 13, 15, THP-Rs. 42, SHW –Rs. 10 & 15, F-Rs. 27, Q-Rs. 26, T-Rs. 90.

3. High Reward (1), Picture Me (2), Inderdhanush (3), Mr. Perfect (4).

W-Rs.- 22, SHP-Rs. 33, P-Rs. 11, 12, 34, THP-Rs. 80, SHW-Rs. 12 & 16, F-Rs. 38, Q-Rs. 23, T-Rs. 466.

4. Fara (1), Waraick (2), Queen Empress (3), Barchetta (4).

W-Rs.- 23, SHP-Rs. 27 , P-Rs. 11, 11, 11, THP-Rs. 35, SHW-Rs. 13 & 13, F-Rs. 51, Q-Rs. 22, T-Rs. 124.

5. Show Me Your Walk (1), Painted Apache (2), Southern Act (3), Indian King (4).

W-Rs.- 30, SHP-Rs. 32, P-Rs. 12, 14, 46, THP-Rs. 158, SHW-Rs. 20 & 16, F-Rs. 75, Q-Rs. 46, T-Rs. 923.

6. Stoic Hero (1), Happy Go Lucky (2), Sound Echo (3), Sally (4).

W-Rs.- 25, SHP-Rs. 55, P-Rs. 14, 20, 32, THP-Rs. 108, SHW-Rs. 28 & 32, F-Rs. 167, Q-Rs. 95. T-Rs. 1,235.

7. Good Tidings (1), Life Is Good (2), Silver Lining (3), Good Day (4).

Withdrawn: Shubhrak And Honourable Lady.

W-Rs.- 84, SHP-Rs. 37, P-Rs. 18, 11, 14, THP-Rs. 48, SHW-Rs. 40 & 15, F-Rs. 404, Q-Rs. 127, T-Rs. 1,073.

8. Black Eagle (1), Plethora (2), Divine Destiny (3), Eastern Blaze (4).

Withdrawn: Life’s Living.

W-Rs.- 12, SHP-Rs. 30, P-Rs. 10, 18, 34, THP-Rs. 65, SHW-Rs. 11 & 31, F-Rs. 37, Q-Rs. 32, T-Rs. 287.

9. Blast In Class (1), Sorry Darling (2), Sweet Melody (3), Gusty Note (4).

W-Rs.- 17, SHP-Rs. 61, P-Rs. 12, 19, 29, THP-Rs. 72, SHW-Rs. 14 & 42, F-Rs. 105, Q-Rs. 78, T-Rs. 985.

1st Jackpot: 70% Rs. 2,877/-(Winning tickets 42).

1st Jackpot: 30% Rs. 224/-(Winning tickets 231).

2nd Jackpot: 70% Rs. 3,016/-(Winning tickets 110).

2nd Jackpot: 30% Rs. 399/-(Winning tickets 356).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 889/-(Winning tickets 64).

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 1,082/-(Winning tickets 72).

First Treble: Paid Rs. 106/-(Winning tickets 238).

Second Treble: Paid Rs. 378/-(Winning tickets 101).

Third Treble: Paid Rs. 428/-(Winning tickets 148).