Horse Racing: Super Kind fancied for Bengaluru feature

Pradeep Annaiah-trained Super Kind looks best in the Ashwapriya Plate 1200 metres a handicap for horses in Class-III

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Bengaluru: The Pradeep Annaiah-trained Super Kind looks best in the Ashwapriya Plate 1200 metres a handicap for horses in Class-III, rated 40 to 65 the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Bruce Almighty 1, Ring Master 2

2. Champions Way 1, Prophecy 2, Marzgovel 3

3. Tiger Returns 1, Spirit Dancer 2, Domina 3

4. Super Kind 1, Eternal Princess 2, Mystic Eye 3

5. Southern Force 1, Arrowette 2, Peridot 3

6. Baltimore 1, Divine Blessings 2, Air Display 3

7. Disruptor 1, Czarevitch 2, Emma 3

Day’s Best: Super Kind.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

