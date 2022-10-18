Horse Racing: Superstellar and Nugget shine in trials

(Representational Image) Superstellar and Nugget pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND

800m:

Doe A Deer (Aneel) 59, 600/43, not extended. Dyanoosh (Akshay Kumar) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely.

1000m:

Rhythm Selection (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. Protocol (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/58, 600/43, not extended. Sorry Darling (Apprentice) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, moved well.

MONSOON OUTER RACE GRASS:

800m:

Spectacular Cruise (AA Vikrant) 55, 600/42, moved easy. Shah Of Iran (K Mukesh) 55, 600/41, moved easy. The Hambone (Koushik) 58, 600/44, eased up.

1000m:

Rx Hundred (Mohith Singh) 1-9, 800/54, 600/42, moved well. Fire Power (P Ajeeth K)1-10, 800/54, 600/41, handy. Good Tidings (Md Ismail) & Master Touch (Rafique Sk) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40, former to note. Exotic Dancer (Deepak Singh) & Hard To Toss (AA Vikrant) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41, former moved well. Painted Apache (Surya Prakash) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41, handy. Dr Dee Dee (Aneel) & Gregor Clegane (BR Kumar) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40, former to note. Ella Eldingar (BR Kumar) & Sea Of Class (Aneel) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39, pair well in hand. Superstellar (P Ajeeth K) & Nugget (Surya Prakash) 1-5, 800/51, 600/40, a fit pair. Aerial Combat (Gourav Singh) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43, not extended.

Mr Perfect (K Mukesh) & Dream Jewel (RB) 1-6, 800/51, 600/40, former finished 1L in front. Linewiler (RB) 1-9, 800/54, 600/43, moved well. That’s My Way (Aneel ) & Fly To The Stars (Rafique Sk) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39, a notable pair. My Way Or Highway (Mohith Singh) & Hartnell (RB) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38, former moved well.

NOTED ON MONDAY 17-10-22

SAND

800m:

Tiger Mountain (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/48, moved easy. Unmatched (Deepak Singh) 1-3.5, 600/47.5, moved freely.

1000m:

Top Secret (B Nikhil) & Black Onyx (RB) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, pair handy. Big Boy (RB) & My Rules (B Nikhil) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/45, former moved well. Lagos (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Juramento (Rohit Kumar) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/46, moved easy. Lama (Abhay Singh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/44, unextended. Beauty Blaze (B Nikhil) 1-18, 800/1-4, 600/48, moved freely. Stunning Force (Md Ismail) 1-17.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46, moved well. Super Angel (Akshay Kumar) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44, pleased.

Urgent (Rohit Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47, moved easy. Lifes Song (Rohith Kumar) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved freely. Sweet Dancer (Abhay Singh) 1-12, 800/58, 600/43, maintains form. Elusive (Madhu Babu) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48, handy.