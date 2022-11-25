Horse Racing: Tactical Command fancied for Mysuru feature

The Prasanna Kumar-trained Tactical Command looks best in the DV Vishwanath Memorial Trophy 1200 metres
Mysuru: The Prasanna Kumar-trained Tactical Command looks best in the DV Vishwanath Memorial Trophy 1200 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I rated 80 and above, in a field of eight runners the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.00 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Country’s Pace 1, Rumour Lady 2, Engelberg 3
2. Viva La Vida 1, Spiritualqueen 2, California Gold 3
3. White Lies 1, Like My Daddy 2, Gabriella 3
4. O Manchali 1, Royal Crown 2, Beautiful Oblivian 3
5. Amazonia 1, Gemini 2, Star Jewel 3
6. Quando Quando 1, Facets Of Life 2, Swiss Tigress 3
7. Tactical Command 1, Segera 2, His Eminence 3
8. Biometric 1, Jabbar 2, Amazing Safari 3
9. Forseti 1, Sparkles 2, Soun Of Canon’s 3
Day’s Best: Tactical Command.
Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.
Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.
Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.