Horse Racing: Thanks fancied for Hyderabad feature

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:13 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The LVR Deshmukh-trained Thanks looks set to win the Elite Zone Plate 1400 metres, a handicap for horses, rated 60 to 85 the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 12.50 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Gusty Note 1, That’s My Way 2, Sea Of Class 3

2. Warwick 1, Bold Beauty 2, Windsor 3

3. Pinatubo 1, Good Tidings 2, Spectacular Cruise 3

4. Ayur Tej 1, Star Cruise 2, Good Day 3

5. Laurus 1, All Time Legend 2, Garnet 3

6. Blast In Class 1, D Yes Boss 2, Plethora 3

7. Thanks 1, Mark My Day 2, Premier Action 3

8. Beauty On Parade 1, Malaala 2, Red Snaper 3

9. Bien Pensant 1, Clefairy 2, Power Ranger 3

Day’s Best: Warwick.

1st Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

Second Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, & 9.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

3rd Treble: 7, 8 & 9.