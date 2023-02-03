Horse Racing: Touch Of Grey fancied for Chennai feature

Satish Narredu-trained Touch Of Grey looks good in the Madras Gold Vase (Grade-III) 1400 metres terms for horses 3 years old

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:23 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Chennai: The Satish Narredu-trained Touch Of Grey looks good in the Madras Gold Vase (Grade-III) 1400 metres terms for horses 3 years old only in a small field of six runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Planet Venus 1, Great Spirit 2, Bohemian Star 3

2. Terminator 1, Safety 2, Reign Of Terror 3

3. Lady Cadet 1, Kings Walk 2, Lady Cadet 3

4. Fondness Of You 1, Asio 2, Cloudy Hills 3

5. Touch Of Grey 1, Time And Tide 2, Land Of Gold 3

6. Turf Melody 1, Windsor Walk 2, Magical Wave 3

Day’s Best: Lady Cadet.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6