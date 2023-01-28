| Horse Racing True Marshall And All Time Legend Shine In Trials

Horse Racing: True Marshall and All Time Legend shine in trials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:04 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Hyderabad: True Marshall and All Time Legend moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday.

SAND:

800m:

Spectacular Cruise (Dhanu Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved well. Divine Destiny (Surya Praksh) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Exotic Dancer (Mohith Singh) 1-0, (From 800/400) 30, eased up. Kenaf (Rafique Sk) (From 1200/400) 1-1, moved easy.

1000m:

All Time Legend (AA Vikrant) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, maintains form. Redeem Our Pledge (Surya Prakash) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well. True Marshall (Ashhad Asbar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, maintains form.