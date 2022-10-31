Horse Racing: Unsung Hero impresses in morning trials

Hyderabad: Unsung Hero moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday morning.

SAND

1000m:

Amyra (Afroz Khan) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, handy. Humanitarian (Kiran Naidu) 1-18, 800/1-4, 600/47, moved easy.

Unsung Hero (Santhosh Raj) & Creative Art (RB) 1-19, 800/59, 600/43, former moved well.

NOTED ON SUNDAY 30-10-22

SAND

800m:

Unsung Hero (Santhosh Raj) 1-2, 600/46, handy. The Akhanda (Mohith Singh) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Arthur (Mohith Singh) & Miss Solitare (Gaurav Singh) 1-2, 600/47, former shaped well.