Horse Racing: Watch My Stride fancied for Hyderabad feature

Hyderabad: RH Sequeira-trained Watch My Stride appeals most in a field of eleven runners in the fray for the Kuntala Water Falls Cup 1400 metres, Category-II a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85 the feature event of the concluding day’s races to be held here on Monday. False rails are up. First race starts at 12-50 p.m.
SELECTIONS:
1. City Of Gravitas 1, Mr Perfect 2, Life’s Living 3
2. Doe A Deer 1, Classy Dame 2, Cabello 3
3. Ella Eldingar 1, Sweet Whisper 2, My Grandeur 3
4. Wind Sprite 1, Star Medal 2, Precious Gift 3
5. Horse O’ War 1, Shazam 2, Hashtag 3
6. City Of Blessing 1, NRI Touch 2, Akido 3
7. Watch My Stride 1, Soloist 2, Premier Action 3
8. Morior Invictus 1, Bellagio 2, Vision Of Rose 3
Day’s Best: City Of Blessing.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
First Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.
Second Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.