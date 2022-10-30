Horse Racing: Watch My Stride fancied for Hyderabad feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:07 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

(Representational Image) RH Sequeira-trained Watch My Stride appeals most in a field of eleven runners in the fray for the Kuntala Water Falls Cup 1400 metres

Hyderabad: RH Sequeira-trained Watch My Stride appeals most in a field of eleven runners in the fray for the Kuntala Water Falls Cup 1400 metres, Category-II a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85 the feature event of the concluding day’s races to be held here on Monday. False rails are up. First race starts at 12-50 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

Also Read Horse Racing: Campania and Juramento impress in trials

1. City Of Gravitas 1, Mr Perfect 2, Life’s Living 3

2. Doe A Deer 1, Classy Dame 2, Cabello 3

3. Ella Eldingar 1, Sweet Whisper 2, My Grandeur 3

4. Wind Sprite 1, Star Medal 2, Precious Gift 3

5. Horse O’ War 1, Shazam 2, Hashtag 3

6. City Of Blessing 1, NRI Touch 2, Akido 3

7. Watch My Stride 1, Soloist 2, Premier Action 3

8. Morior Invictus 1, Bellagio 2, Vision Of Rose 3

Day’s Best: City Of Blessing.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

Second Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.