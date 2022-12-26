Horse Racing: Wonderful Lady fancied for Delhi feature

Rajinder-trained Wonderful Lady looks set to win the Global Stud North India 2000 Guineas 1400 metres
Delhi: Rajinder-trained Wonderful Lady looks set to win the Global Stud North India 2000 Guineas 1400 metres, Terms for horses 3 years old only the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. False rails are up. First race starts at 2 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Midnight Hawak 1, Ashwa Jauhar 2, Manali 3
2. Conquering Bid 1, She’s My Heart 2, Gunpowder 3
3. Hukamori 1, My Hunter 2, Mighty 3
4. Royal Ascot 1, Jet Space 2, Ashwa Maithli 3
5. Wonderfull Lady 1, Ashwa Yudhvir 2, Jet Sukhoi 3
6. Divit 1, Kaya 2, Roma Victor 3
Day’s Best: Midnight Hawak.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Treble: 4, 5 & 6.