Horse Racing: Wonderful Lady fancied for Delhi feature

Rajinder-trained Wonderful Lady looks set to win the Global Stud North India 2000 Guineas 1400 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Representational Image

Delhi: Rajinder-trained Wonderful Lady looks set to win the Global Stud North India 2000 Guineas 1400 metres, Terms for horses 3 years old only the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. False rails are up. First race starts at 2 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Midnight Hawak 1, Ashwa Jauhar 2, Manali 3

2. Conquering Bid 1, She’s My Heart 2, Gunpowder 3

3. Hukamori 1, My Hunter 2, Mighty 3

4. Royal Ascot 1, Jet Space 2, Ashwa Maithli 3

5. Wonderfull Lady 1, Ashwa Yudhvir 2, Jet Sukhoi 3

6. Divit 1, Kaya 2, Roma Victor 3

Day’s Best: Midnight Hawak.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.