How to download AP ICET results 2023; check direct link

Candidates who have appeared for the AP ICET 2023 can now easily check and download their results from the official website.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:22 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Amaravati: The results for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test 2023 (AP ICET 2023) have been announced on June 15 by Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur. Candidates who have appeared for the AP ICET 2023 can now easily check and download their results from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP ICET 2023 examination was conducted on May 23, 2023, by Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

How to download AP ICET 2023 results

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP ICET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the AP ICET 2023 link.

Step 3: Look for the ICET result link and click on it.

Step 4: Enter your registration details as required and submit the information.

Step 5: The AP ICET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen. You can download and print out the results for future reference.