President Droupadi Murmu urges students to cultivate compassion and empathy

In the 100 long years, academic institutions could face many challenges. Based on its experiences, the HPS empowers and equips students to be strong decision-makers, said President Droupadi Murmu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday urged students to cultivate compassion and empathy and work towards the progress of other people as well.

Flagging off the grand finale of the Hyderabad Public School’s (HPS) centenary celebrations, President Murmu said for any institution, the centenary year is worth celebrating. “In the 100 long years, academic institutions could face many challenges. Based on its experiences, the HPS empowers and equips students to be strong decision-makers,” she said.

The President said, “I appreciate the school for creating an environment which encourages students from diverse backgrounds to study together and learn from each other.”

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the school produced several stalwarts in many fields – from MPs, MLAs, to leaders in Banking, CAs and lawyers.

A HPS centenary Golf tournament, HPS carnival featuring vintage cars and super cars, entrepreneurship summits, learning zone with book reading sessions, panel discussions, youth parliament, and a musical concert by Shankar Ehsan among other events, are being organized as part of the celebrations, being held till December 27.