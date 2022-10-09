Huge hawala amount seized by Jubilee Hills police

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team along with the Jubilee Hills police seized Rs. 2.49 crore unaccounted money and took into custody three persons on Saturday night.

Acting on a tip off, the Task Force team along with the Jubilee Hills police caught two persons Sudhir Kumar Ishwarlal Patel (62) and Ashok Singh (39), both hawala operators and residents of Begum Bazaar at Jubilee Hills Road No 75 and found cash of Rs. 2.49 crore kept in a bag with them.

“On questioning the duo told us that they work for one Lalith, a hawala operator from Begum Bazaar and on his instructions came to Jubilee Hills and took the money from Botchu Ram, manager at Boyance Infrastructure, Bengaluru,” said ACP Banjara Hills, M Sudharshan.

On questioning Ram told the police that he had given the amount at the instance of one Pola Satyanarayana, who is now in Delhi. “Ram had received the money from an unknown person at Jubilee Hills Road 75 Filmnagar. A case is booked and the amount seized, the ACP added.