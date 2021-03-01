Hundreds come together for Queer Carnival in Hyderabad

The event was a celebration of everything on the spectrum and more, as members of the community came together on such a scale for the first time after the pandemic

Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: The Phoenix Arena came alive on Sunday with hundreds of members of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies, coming together for Queer Carnival 2021.

Organised by city based LGBTQ+ and human rights NGO – Mobbera Foundation, the event was a celebration of everything on the spectrum and more, as members of the community came together on such a scale for the first time after the pandemic.

The event saw over 20 dance and music performances, art displays, a pet adoption fair, a book fair, and even a flash mob by members where everyone celebrated the diversity. One of the highlights of the event was Bharatanatyam performance by Bengaluru-based Avijit Kundu. His performance showcased the beauty of Ardhanareeshwara, emphasising on the non-binary elements of Indian mythology.

According to Vishwa, one of the core members of the NGO, it was a much needed celebration after the long gap, as he said, “This event saw everyone come together and we even had performers coming over from Pune and Bengaluru. It has been a long time since the community bonded and reunited. We also ensured that COVID protocols were followed.”

Shravani, an ally said, “Events like this one are a sign of progress as there is total acceptance, without any judgment whatsoever. There is a long way to go ahead but it is imperative that we all come together and take it forward and make the city LGBTQ+ friendly.”

After the recent opposition by the Central Government against same-sex marriages in India, this event was also a platform where members of the community could express themselves. Shane Mils, a transwoman pointed out the same saying, “It caused a lot of pain and disappointment but events like this one give us the strength and unite us for our cause.”

