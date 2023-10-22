Huzurnagar MLA asks tribal to support BRS in the elections

Along with 100 followers, Mattampally mandal president of Congress Hanuman Naik joined the BRS at a programme held at Bhilya Naik thanda.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:57 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Suryapet: Huzurnagar MLA and TRS candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy on Sunday said that the BRS government has accorded top priority for welfare of tribal and development of tribal hamlets i.e. thandas in the state.

Welcoming them into the party, Saidi Reddy said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had come up with special schemes for the welfare of the tribal, who constituted 9.3 percent in the population of the state. He said the educational institutions being run by the government were extending education facility to two lakh stribal students in the state.

He said that 3,146 thandas have been converted as grama panchayats by the BRS government after formation of Telangana state. It was also resulted in increase in number of tribal elected representatives in the local bodies. In addition to, tribal hamlets were also developed on par with village as road connection, drinking water and other setup to them. The state government was also conducting seva lal jayanthi filling the decades old demand of the tribal.

He asked the tribal to support BRS in the ensuing legislative assembly elections keeping in mind the change came in their lives in the last nine years.