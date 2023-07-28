Hyd-based Marut Drones partners with UP govt to launch drone seeding

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Marut Drones has partnered with Uttar Pradesh government to launch drone seeding for lands in and around Agra and Ferozabad districts.

The ongoing massive afforestation activities under the ‘Hara Bahara’ campaign in these districts spans over 10 acres of forest land. Minister of Forest, Uttar Pradesh – Arun Kumar Saxena, senior officials and and environmental experts were present during the drone seeding session.

Marut’s Seedcopter is India’s only ‘Type Approved Drone’. Type approval is essential to generate UIN, akin to the engine chassis number, without which no drone weighing more than 250 grams can fly in Indian airspace.

Founder of Marut Drones, Prem Kumar Vislawath said, “This can be India’s solution to the emerging climate crisis. The seed balls include some seeds of minor forest produce species including some fruit species, this helps in the survival of forest animals and tribal communities, and other forest dwellers.”