Hyderabad: 19-year-old found hanging, husband booked

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old woman was found hanging in her house at Kalavathi Nagar in Jeedimetla in the wee hours on Wednesday. She is suspected to have died by suicide due to harassment from her husband and in-laws.

The woman, identified as B Swapna, was married to Venkatesh in June last year and was living with her in-laws. According to the police, Swapna hanged herself from the ceiling fan in the bedroom around midnight on Tuesday when her husband was sleeping in the hall.

She was found dead in the morning. Her parents alleged that harassment from her husband forced her to resort to suicide. She was harassed and tortured both mentally and physically for money, they said, adding that Venkatesh is jobless without income but wanted money to drink and lead a luxurious lifestyle.

“We did not find any suicide note. Relatives have lodged a complaint alleging dowry harassment, following which a case has been booked against Venkatesh and his family members for harassment and abetment to suicide,” police said.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue and was handed over to the family after autopsy.

