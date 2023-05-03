SCR GM inspects Secunderabad–Medchal MMTS services

The SCR GM interacted with passengers and enquired about the services, and sought their suggestions for improvement of the facilities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:58 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

The SCR GM interacted with passengers and enquired about the services, and sought their suggestions for improvement of the facilities

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain inspected the Secunderabad – Medchal MMTS train services here on Wednesday.

Commencing the inspection from Secunderabad railway station by traveling in the Secunderabad – Medchal MMTS service along with other senior officials, he interacted with passengers and enquired about the services, and sought their suggestions for improvement of the facilities. The passengers expressed happiness over the MMTS services which are beneficial to students, employees and traders among others and requested to increase the services.

Arun Kumar Jain reviewed the facilities available at stations briefly while travelling through enroute stations. At Medchal railway station, he inspected passenger amenities, booking office and discussed plans for development of the station keeping in view of future needs.

The SCR has recently introduced 20 MMTS train services between Secunderabad – Medchal, which is expected to strengthen the rail connectivity between different parts of the twin cities with Medchal.

MMTS is touted to be the most cost-effective means of transport in the twin city region passengers, where the minimum fare is Rs.5 and maximum fare is Rs.15 only.

Also Read MMTS service is now available across 90 route km in Hyderabad