Hyderabad: 23-year-old man dies in accident at Abdullapurmet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:13 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

A 23 year-old man died in a road accident at Abdullapurmet on Saturday night. B Vihar, a resident of Abdullapurmet, had gone out of his house on some work at around 11 pm on Saturday on a motorcycle.

Hyderabad: A 23 year-old man died in a road accident at Abdullapurmet on Saturday night.

B Vihar, a resident of Abdullapurmet, had gone out of his house on some work at around 11 pm on Saturday on a motorcycle.

In the morning, his body was found with severe injuries near the MM Bharthi Cement godown on Abdullapurmet road. “We suspect a vehicle, which is yet to be identified hit him resulting in his death on the spot. A case is booked and investigation is going on,” said Abdullapurmet police.

