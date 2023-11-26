Hyderabad: 23-year-old man dies in road accident

On Saturday night, a fatal road accident claimed the life of a 23-year-old man at Attapur in Rajendranagar.
The victim N Venkatesh, a resident of Langer Houz was travelling on a motorcycle when a bus hit his vehicle at Attapur main road.
“Venkatesh sustained serious injuries and died on the spot,” said Attapur police.
A case is registered against the driver of the bus and arrested him. The vehicle is seized.