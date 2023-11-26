| Hyderabad 23 Year Old Man Dies In Road Accident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man died in a road accident at Attapur in Rajendranagar on Saturday night.

The victim N Venkatesh, a resident of Langer Houz was travelling on a motorcycle when a bus hit his vehicle at Attapur main road.

“Venkatesh sustained serious injuries and died on the spot,” said Attapur police.

A case is registered against the driver of the bus and arrested him. The vehicle is seized.