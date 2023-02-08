Hyderabad: 31 STPs to be ready by June

Durgam Cheruvu STP to be made operational this month; Hyderabad to be first city that will treat 100% of its sewage

By Nabinder Bommala Updated On - 11:59 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Hyderabad: The works related to the construction of 31 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with Rs.3,866.41 crore are underway at a brisk pace and the plan is to complete them by June this year.

The works are being executed by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) and among the 31 plants, Durgam Cheruvu STP will be made operational this month.

“The Durgam Cheruvu STP is being constructed with 7 Million Litres Per Day (MLD) capacity and over 95 per cent of works have been completed,” said a HMWS&SB official.

Presently, 1,950 million gallons of sewage is generated daily within Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration and among it, 1,650 million gallons is produced in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area. Out of this 1,650 million gallons of sewage, 772 million gallons of sewage is being treated through the existing 25 sewage treatment plants in GHMC limits.

With the aim to make Hyderabad, the first city in the country, that treats 100 per cent of its sewage, the Telangana government has taken up the construction of 31 new STPs to treat the remaining 878 million gallons of sewage in the first phase and also be able to address future needs and be able to take care of the increase in sewerage till the year 2036.

These 31 STPs are being constructed in three packages. In Package I, eight STPs are being constructed in Alwal, Malkajgiri, Kapra and Uppal circles with a cost of Rs.1,230.21 crore and the total capacity of these STPs is 402.50 MLDs.

In Package II, six STPs are being constructed at a cost of Rs.1,355.33 crore in Rajendranagar and LB Nagar circles with a capacity of 480.50 MLDs. Similarly, in Package III, 17 STPs are being constructed at a cost of Rs.1,280.87 crore in Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, and Serilingampally circles with a capacity of 376.5 MLDs.

Recently, HMWS&SB Managing Director Dana Kishore, advised the officials monitoring the STP works to increase the number of workers, materials, and machinery. They were suggested to execute the work in three shifts and ensure necessary electro-mechanical equipment is utilised and construction of STPs is completed by June 2023.