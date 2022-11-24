Hyderabad: Man murdered by brother at Chandrayangutta

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:02 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: A businessman was murdered allegedly by his brother at his house in Chandrayangutta over a petty issue on Thursday.

According to the police, Anjaneyulu (38) lived along with his family and his younger brother, Suresh at a house in Indiranagar under Chandrayangutta police station limits.

On Wednesday night, there was an argument between Suresh and Anjaneyulu’s wife while she was cooking. “Suresh had complained about smoke and shouted at the woman. On Thursday morning, Anjaneyulu went to Suresh and enquired about the previous night quarrel. In a fit of rage, Suresh took a stone and hit on the head of his elder brother. He collapsed and died on the spot,” said ACP Falaknuma, Syed Jahangeer.

On information, the Chandrayangutta police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination. A case is booked and efforts are on to nab Suresh, said the ACP.