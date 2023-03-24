Hyderabad: 5th ISSE national conference organized

The Indian Society of Systems for Science and Engineering Hyderabad local chapter in association with OUCE, ISRO and DRDO has organized the 5th ISSE national conference on Systems Approach for Self-Reliance

Hyderabad: The Indian Society of Systems for Science and Engineering Hyderabad local chapter in association with Osmania University College of Engineering (OUCE), ISRO and DRDO has organized the 5th ISSE national conference on Systems Approach for Self-Reliance in Advanced Technologies on Friday.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri, Dr.G Satheesh Reddy emphasized the importance of systems engineering in solving complex problems using indigenous technologies towards self-reliant India under Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

ISRO Chairman & Department of Space Secretary S Somanath spoke about the prominence of the system engineering from a small product like a twin shaving blade to a complex product like a rocket system. DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat highlighted the importance of systems engineering in terms of the role of subsystems in designing complex systems.

OU Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana urged the DRDO and ISRO to establish chair professors in the engineering college. OUCE Principal Prof. Sriram Venkatesh requested the DRDO and ISRO to set up centres of excellence in OUCE. The two-day event will conclude on Saturday.

