Hyderabad: 86-year-old woman undergoes heart procedure at Yashoda Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Hyderabad: The interventional cardiologists from Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda on Wednesday announced successful transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER) procedure utilizing MitraClip on 86-year-old woman patient, who was suffering from a heart condition known as severe mitral regurgitation.

Senior interventional cardiologist from Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, Dr Pankaj Jariwala, who conducted the procedure, said that due to the patient’s age meticulous planning and implementation was involved in taking-up MitraClip procedure, which is a breakthrough case study.

The elderly patient was diagnosed with left ventricular failure, causing mitral regurgitation in which mitral valve does not close properly.

“The MitraClip procedure is a minimally invasive operation that is used to treat malfunctions of the mitral valve. This procedure does not necessitate the act of thoracotomy or the temporary cessation of cardiac activity. The implantation method is characterized by its efficiency, with a usual duration ranging from 1 to 3 hours. The duration of the hospital stay is brief,” Dr Pankaj said.

The clinical data that was gathered from patients who had undergone the MitraClip non-surgical intervention demonstrates that mitral regurgitation was significantly reduced in a short amount of time, Dr. Pankaj Jariwala added.

Post-surgery, the 86-year-old woman recovered quickly and was discharged in two-days.