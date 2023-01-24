MP Ravichandra joins Green India Challenge, plants saplings

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:48 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra planted saplings as part of Green India Challenge at KBR Park in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Khammam: Joining the Green India Challenge initiated by MP J Santosh Kumar, Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra called upon people to take responsibility to protect nature and balance the climate.

Marking his birthday, Ravichandra planted saplings under Green India Challenge at the KBR Park in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Planting more saplings would benefit the current as well as future generations, he said.

He commended Santosh Kumar for launching Green India Challenge and inspiring common public as well as celebrities to plant 17 crore saplings on a mission mode to protect the ecological balance, to get rid of global warming and atmospheric pollution.

He was accompanied by former minister Motkupalli Narsimhulu, ex-MLC P Ravinder, Kapu Nadu national president T Ramesh Naidu, Munnuru Kapu elders Konda Devaiah, Sardar Puttam Purushottam Rao and others. KBR Park Walkers Association members and Forest Department staff also wished Ravichandra on his birthday. The MP later called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on the occasion.