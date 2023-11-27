Hyderabad Airport sees record-breaking passenger numbers

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) has achieved a remarkable milestone, recording over 6 million passengers (including domestic and international) during the period of July-September 2023, marking a significant 24 per cent increase from the same period in 2022 when the airport recorded 4.9 million passengers.

The surge in passenger traffic is credited to a manifold increase in both domestic and international travel. With 35,782 domestic and 6,843 international Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) during this period, GHIAL witnessed a total of 42,625 ATMs.

In October 2023 alone, domestic traffic soared by 15 per cent, recording over 20 lakh passengers in comparison to 14,86,543 passengers in October 2022. Meanwhile, international passenger numbers surpassed 3 lakhs, showcasing a substantial 23 per cent increase from the previous year.

Meanwhile, GHIAL’s continued efforts to expand its connectivity have yielded impressive results. Notably, IndiGo now offers flights to 14 international destinations from Hyderabad, marking its highest international connectivity in South and Central India from any airport. Additionally, the airport boasts connections to an impressive 53 domestic destinations.

To accommodate this escalating demand and further elevate passenger experience, GHIAL has initiated a significant phase-wise expansion aimed at catering to more than 34 million passengers. Recently operationalized, an additional area of 56,474 square meters has been integrated with the existing passenger terminal, summing up to a total operational area of 2,74,118 square meters.

The phased expansion also includes revamped facilities, upgraded technological solutions, and an enhanced duty-free shopping experience, positioning the Hyderabad Airport as a top-tier travel hub in the region.