Hyderabad: Amit Shah distributes equipment to differently-abled

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:58 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday distributed necessary equipment to the differently-abled and cleaning machines to government schools and community hostels on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At a service program organized in Classic Gardens in Secunderabad, Shah said Modi was everyone’s favorite leader. “The Prime Minister urges that every person should do service work in some area so that crores of poor, downtrodden, backward and needy people across the country get help and their position is strengthened,” he said.

Shah said the Prime Minister devoted his whole life in helping the needy people after coming to the government and introduced several schemes to improve the standard of living of 60 crore poor people of the country.