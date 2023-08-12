Hyderabad: Ananya Polasani’s Kuchipudi Rangapravesham enthralls audience at Ravindra Bharathi

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:27 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Hyderabad: The city’s prominent art and cultural hub of Ravindra Bharathi on Saturday played host to an enthralling Kuchipudi Rangapravesham by Ananya Polasani.

A packed audience were treated to a scintillating presentation by Ananya, who is niece of Rajya Sabha Member, J. Santosh Kumar. The Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s wife, K.Shoba, Kavita, MLC, and her husband, Anil, apart from Santosh Kumar, were present at the elegant and graceful Kuchipudi dance by Ananya.

Ananya Polasani’s parents, Srinivasa Rao and Saumya, along with her grandparents, Venkatarama Rao and Bharathi, Ravinder Rao and Shasikala were present to watch her performance. Ministers Srinivas Goud, Gangula Kamlakar, MLC Desapati Srinivas and Sangeeta Nataka Academy chairperson Deepika Reddy were among the audience.

Ananya began learning Kuchipudi at the age of nine under the guidance of Guru Deepika Reddy. She honed her skills and abhinaya over the years and performed with involved expressions as she immersed herself in the role of the character she portrayed.

Ananya displayed her commitment to dance and education alike, perfectly balancing her time at shows and at school. Some of her memorable performances along with her Guru were at Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu (75 years of Indian independence celebrations in Telangana), Prapancha Telugu Mahasabhalu, Founders Day celebrations of Chirec International School and Natyotsavam dance drama festival at Thiruvananthapuram. She has also performed in Telangana Vaibhavam and Rukmini Krishna, which are highly acclaimed dance ballet productions of Deepanjali.

Ananya also plays guitar and passed grade 3 from Trinity School of Music, London. She worked closely with Devnar Blind School, Blue Cross and Evidyaloka and was awarded ‘Volunteer Champion’ for 2022-23. She has also pioneered a project called ‘Stories on Wheels’, a mobile library that equips government schools with sports kits, books and digital learning equipment. She has been granted with IB Global Youth Action Fund recently for her project.