Hyderabad: Anti-Narcotics Bureau nabs five persons in possession of MDMA

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:04 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) along with the Chandanagar police on Wednesday arrested five persons who were allegedly in possession of drugs. The police seized 18 gm MDMA, a bike and seven mobile phones from them.

The arrested persons are Akhil M (24) of Goa, Surya Kissan (21) of East Godavari, Rohan Paul (19) of Rajahmundry, Thota Surender (23) and B Arun Kumar (23) of Habsiguda.

According to the police, Akhil, a native of Kerala stays in Goa and works at hostel as a manager, supplies drugs to tourists. Surya and Rohan during their visit to Goa bought drugs from Akhil and brought to the city. Surender and Arun purchased the drugs from Surya and sold it to customers.

“On information, the TSNAB along with Chandanagar police caught them while they were carrying the drugs and seized 18 grams of MDMA from them,” said TSNAB, Superintendent of Police, Gummi Chakravarthy.