Hyderabad: Architect killed, wife injured in road accident

The couple was identified as M.Sharath Kumar (26) and his wife M.Jyothi (24), residents of RNS Colony in Boduppal

By | Published: 9:54 pm

Hyderabad: An architect died while his wife suffered injuries after their car went out of control and crashed into a moving truck on the Outer Ring Road in Abdullapurmet here in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The couple was identified as M.Sharath Kumar (26) and his wife M.Jyothi (24), residents of RNS Colony in Boduppal. They were returning after attending a function at Sharath Kumar’s client’s place at Kokapet when the mishap occurred. According to the police, the couple was proceeding to their house via the ORR and reached Taramatipet village at 1 am when it is suspected that the brakes of Sharath’s car got jammed.

“He lost control of the car and at high speed, crashed into a moving truck ahead,” police said, adding that motorists passing and villagers rushed to their rescue and shifted them to a private hospital in Santoshnagar, where Sharath died while under treatment. Jyothi is out of danger, police said.

The Abdullapurmet police have booked a case and are investigating.

