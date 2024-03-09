Hyderabad: Asfan’s family wait for Indian Embassy in Russia to ‘verify’ reports of his death

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 March 2024, 08:45 PM

Hyderabad: The family of Mohammed Asfan (30), a resident of Bazar Guard, anxiously wait for the Indian Embassy in Russia to ‘verify’ and communicate the reports of his death at Ukraine border.

Asfan, who worked at a cloth store in Hyderabad was allegedly conned by a Dubai based group and trafficked to Russia in December. He had paid the agent Rs. 3 lakh who promised an initial salary of Rs 40,000 and later scaled up to Rs 1 lakh a month.

Early this week, after coming to know that Asfan, was forced to fight Ukraine and faced risk to his life, the family had appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs through Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi to rescue him.

Two days later, the family received information that Asfan had died. However, when the family demanded some evidence or body, the embassy did not reply so far.

His brother, Mohammed Imran, speaking to ‘Telangana Today’ said the embassy told them they will confirm and let us know. It was two days ago and so far there is no concrete news about the fate of Asfan.

“We contacted the agents and were only told they are verifying the reports of his death. The embassy also did not get back to us so far,” said Imran.