Hyderabad: Ash Wednesday observed at various churches in city

Ash Wednesday was observed by the Christian community in Hyderabad on February 22 by attending special services at their churches and receiving ash on their foreheads.

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 06:44 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Photos: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return,” were the words that resonated at churches in the city as devotees were reminded of humility and their utter dependence on God.

Ash Wednesday was observed by the Christian community in Hyderabad on February 22 by attending special services at their churches and receiving ash on their foreheads. As some prepared to attend the evening service, others attended the morning mass at churches all across the city. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, an important time for Catholics and Christians leading up to Easter.

More than 600 churchgoers were seen at the St. Joseph’s Church in Bolarum as Fr. Valentine applied ashes on their foreheads. “We had the Holy Eucharist Mass in the morning in English and Telugu mass at 6 pm in the evening. We urge devotees to ask for repentance for their wrongdoings on this holy day. The 40-day Lent period reminds us of all the sufferings of Lord Jesus during his final journey, and we reflect upon Christ’s death, resurrection, and ascension into Heaven. This goes on until Good Friday and Easter,” shared Fr. Valentine, speaking to ‘Telangana Today’.

The Archbishop of Hyderabad, Anthony Poola applied ashes on the heads of devotees to mark Ash Wednesday at the St. Mary’s Basilica in Secunderabad.

Rev Dr BP Samuel, Sr. pastor, Bethel Church in Moula Ali reminded churchgoers about the significance of Ash Wednesday during the special evening mass. “Earlier only Roman Catholics celebrated Ash Wednesday but now every denomination is participating in the festivities. On April 2, the Holy Week begins, which is the most sacred week in the liturgical year in Christianity. It is the week preceding Easter, and has five days of special significance, which start on Palm Sunday, the Sunday before Easter,” shared pastor Samuel.

Vijaya Leo from St. Joseph’s Church attended the morning mass and began her 40-day fasting. “This holy period reminds us to devote ourselves completely to Jesus Christ. Not only will I be fasting, but I have given up eating non-vegetarian food during the course of the Lent period,” she said.