Hyderabad: Aspiring comedian nabbed for alleged marriage promise scam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:28 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: A budding comedian of a popular Telugu comedy show was arrested by Madhura Nagar police on charges of cheating a woman on promise of marriage, here on Friday.

Nava Sandeep, the actor and the woman from Shaikpet were in a relationship of the past four years and he had promised to marry her.

However, recently, when she asked him to get married, Sandeep refused to do so and resorted to threaten her with dire consequences.

Police said the woman first approached the Golconda police and lodged a complaint.

A ‘Zero FIR’ was booked and transferred to the Madhura Nagar police, who re-registered a case and arrested Sandeep.