Hyderabad: Bahadurpura flyover opened for public

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:40 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Hyderabad: The six-lane bi-directional flyover at Bahadurpura was inaugurated by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Tuesday. Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi were also present at the inaugural function.

The Bahadurpura flyover has been built as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation at an estimated cost of Rs 108 crore which includes Rs 69 crore construction cost. The remaning amount was spent for land acquisition and other works.

To build the flyover, 45 properties were acquired and Telangana State Southern Power Distribution utilities had to be shifted.

This 690-metre flyover will bring much needed relief to commuters moving in different directions via the busy Bahadurpura Junction and to the people visiting the Nehru Zoological Park, officials said.

