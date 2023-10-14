Hyderabad-based cartoonist’s art displayed at Indian Institute of Cartoonists Gallery

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:06 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Hyderabad: Treetoons (Haritha haasam), an exhibition of cartoons drawn by Hyderabad-based popular cartoonist Mrityunjay started at the Indian Institute of Cartoonists Gallery (IIC) in Bangalore to create awareness about tree plantation, on Saturday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Bangalore-based renowned artist, critic and writer Mr. Suresh Jayaram. Savvy Mrs. India photogenic, Renuka Kumbham, Green India co-founder, Raghavendra Yadav, were present.

Being inspired by his father, late Chiluveru Ramalingam’s Ikkat art, Mrityunjay drew cartoons and the ‘treetoons’ cartoons were inspired by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar’s Green India Challenge.

“The cartoons drawn by Mrityunjay are thoughtful on the topic of don’t cut trees and planting trees, and every cartoon he drew should be printed on t-shirts and handbags to create awareness among people,” said Suresh Jayaram.

Mrityunjay drew about three hundred cartoons, especially for Green India, from which around 80 Haritha haasam cartoons were displayed at the gallery. Mrityunjay says, “I felt that the Indian ink I used was water and pencils were plants that sprouted cartoon leaves and now this gallery is blooming with 80 cartoons.”