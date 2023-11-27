Hyderabad-based CCMB marks 36th Foundation Day

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:03 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of 36th Foundation Day of Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), which was inaugurated on November 26, 1987, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, Dr Rajesh Gokhale, delivered the Foundation Day lecture.

In his lecture, Dr Gokhale congratulated CCMB for growing into an institute par excellence in life sciences in India. He also emphasized on the need for the researchers to stay connected with the current times, the tools and opportunities available and the gaps where researchers can make a difference to stay relevant today.

Dr Gokhale also touched on the unpublished studies show how inter-organ cross-talk between gut and liver is important during colitis, and the irritation symptoms maybe reduced by controlling liver inflammation.

In addition, the day’s program had the CCMB Director, Dr Vinay K Nandicoori summarizing the institute’s work and achievements in the last year. “CCMB had played a seminal role in setting the culture in the city where scientists and artists could co-exist, inspiring each other.

In today’s world where we need creative solutions to the complex problems facing us, it is time for us to rethink this again,” said Dr Vinay K Nandicoori, Director, CCMB