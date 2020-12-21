Hyderabad based Foody’s eyeing expansion

It has so far invested about Rs 3 crore in the operations, said its founder and chief executive officer Nayeem Khan

Hyderabad: City-based food service player Foody’s, which plays an aggregator for select restaurants and delivers at the Hyderabad airport, is now chalking up plans to launch its service in airports of other cities.

It has so far invested about Rs 3 crore in the operations, said its founder and chief executive officer Nayeem Khan.

The company launched at Hyderabad International Airport three months ago. “We are seeing a good response despite fewer people travelling now compared with pre-Covid times,” he said.

Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Goa, Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram figure in the list of cities it wants to be present in, he said. Passengers can place orders on the Foody’s app or Make- MyTrip sites while booking tickers.

The two counters at arrival and departure wings serve as delivery points and also as walk-in stores. Biryani is the most preferred dish, he said. “A few signature dishes from select restaurants are immensely popular. People would love to buy them when they fly-in and fly-out of Hyderabad. However, their location away from the airport makes it difficult to buy,” said Khan, adding that it will replicate the strategy in other places as well.

More to add Now, it offers food from Bawarchi (RTC X Roads), Shadab, Ohri’s, Rayalaseema Ruchulu and Terrassen (for vegan food) among others. More restaurants and menus will be added. The food is priced around Rs 300. Foody’s moves multiple orders in trucks as opposed to a bikeborne delivery agent to reduce the unit economics, he said.

