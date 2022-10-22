Hyderabad-based IDS to offer advanced courses in blockchain domain

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:06 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Intuitive Data Solutions Pvt Ltd (IDS) is collaborating with FutureSkills Prime, which is a joint initiative by NASSCOM and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, to offer advanced courses in the blockchain domain. Presently, the IDS is offering certified Hyperledger Developer, Ethereum Developer, and Blockchain Developer courses.

IDS VP-Blockchain, Aravind Voruganti said the partnership was aimed at upskilling the youth in Blockchain technology by providing easier access to such courses.

NASSCOM CEO SSC Kirti Seth said the collaboration has come at the right time as demand for blockchain talent was increasing especially among fintech companies and deep-tech startups.

“Not only are the courses aligned to industry standards but also provide a chance to learners to avail government incentive and get back a part of the course fee,” Kirti Seth said. For further information about the course, write to sbiswas@idssoft.com, kskgoutham@idssoft.com. Established in the year 2019, IDS is an Indian subsidiary of US-based Information Data System.