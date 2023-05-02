| Hyderabad Based Medical Device Start Up Gets Usfda Clearance For Its Rehabilitation Device

Hyderabad-based medical device start-up gets USFDA clearance for its rehabilitation device

Hyderabad-based medical device start-up Startoon Labs Private Limited has received USFDA clearance for its patented wearable device Pheezee

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Hyderabad: City-based medical device start-up Startoon Labs Private Limited has received USFDA clearance for its patented wearable device Pheezee, which enables to measure surface Electromyogram (sEMG) of bulk muscles and Range of Motion (ROM) of primary joints simultaneously, to determine joint health.

Suresh Susurla, Founder and CEO, Startoon Labs said the device helps in assessing joint health during physiotherapy post musculoskeletal, neurological, spinal cord injuries and neuro-ailments such as paralysis, hemiplegia, paraplegia, muscular dystrophy etc. It generates reports, enabling patients to track their recover, a press release said.

The device is IOT-enabled enabling tele-rehabilitation of the patients and allows them to continue doing physiotherapy sessions at home and still keep the referring surgeon updated about the progress.

“It is a proud moment not just for us, but for the entire medtech startup community because Pheezee is now a globally accepted Made in Telangana product,” Suresh and Mythreyi Kondapi, who is the co-founder of Startoon, added.

