Hyderabad: Bholakpur corporator arrested 

Hyderabad: The Musheerabad police on Wednesday arrested Bholakpur corporator Mohd Ghousuddin for allegedly obstructing policemen from performing their duty and threatening them two days ago.

The corporator along with a few local people had stopped the policemen from ensuring closure of shops in Bholakpur area after midnight and allegedly threatened them.

Based on a complaint, the Musheerabad police booked a case under Section 353 and 506 of IPC on Tuesday night.

He was arrested on Wednesday and remanded.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao had on Wednesday asked DGP M Mahender Reddy to initiate action against the corporator irrespective of their political affiliation.

