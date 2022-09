Hyderabad: Bike taxi driver killed in road crash

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:00 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

(Representational Image) A bike taxi driver died when the motorcycle he was driving was hit by a speeding truck at Khajaguda in Raidurgam on Tuesday.

Police said the driver Mohd Rizwan (26), from Tolichowki had picked up a customer from Mehdipatnam to be dropped at Manikonda. When they reached Khajaguda cross road, Rizwan was taking a diversion, when the truck hit the bike.

While Rizwan died on the spot, the customer survived without injuries.